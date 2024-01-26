White House Puts Hold On Permitting Process For Natural Gas Projects

The Biden Administration has placed a temporary hold on approvals for applications to export liquefied natural gas to certain countries. The temporary hold on granting new permits is part of the administration's plan to tackle climate change and will allow the government to review the "economic, environmental, and national security considerations" of the projects.

"As our exports increase, we must review export applications using the most comprehensive up-to-date analysis of the economic, environmental, and national security considerations," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said. "This action includes a pause on pending applications for exports of U.S. natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement countries until the department can update the underlying analyses for authorizations."

The White House explained that the current criteria used to approve the exports are about five years old and "no longer adequately account for considerations like potential energy cost increases for American consumers and manufacturers beyond current authorizations or the latest assessment of the impact of greenhouse gas emissions."