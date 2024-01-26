Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 26th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 26th, drawing on ideals of maturity, assurance, movement, simple pleasures, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect to be inspired by friends today. A long-awaited "passion project" might come to light today, Aries!

ARIES:

"You might feel entertained and inspired by witnessing how resourceful your friends and allies can be as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. A passion project or collaborative effort can make unexpected headway today thanks to an endorsement."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be discussing rules and boundaries with family today. Don't jump to conclusions and really try to hear people out. You can also look forward to the beginning stages of planning a trip today! Lots going on for you, Taurus!

TAURUS:

"Discussions about rules and respect could come up in your home or with family as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to see where others are coming from before trying to reach conclusions. Travel arrangements might also be in the works. Reunions with long distant family members could be happening or work and school could require a trip."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to be surprised by something today. Despite how difficult it may be, try to not take offense to what others have to say. Their words are a reflection of them, not you.

GEMINI

"You could feel quite surprised by something you’re learning as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Sensationalism abounds! Lack of experience, wisdom, or healing could be apparent in conversations today. It might be hard not to take offense to other people’s views, reminding you to consider whether their words and ways are more about them than anyone else."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), focus on boundaries today. Vice's astrologer suggests that you steer clear of oversharing and gossip today, rather, make the "mature" choice and only speak on matters that are true to you.

CANCER:

"The moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to be conscious of boundaries and the desire to over share in your social circle. Gossip could also be circulating in your relationships (platonic or romantic), inviting you to make the mature choice and only reveal what’s yours to share. Speak for yourself."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might make a radical choice to get the attention of someone important to you today. Don't be afraid to reach out to your partner for assurance and assistance.

LEO:

"You might feel like going for shock-factor to get someone’s attention today as the moon in your sign clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Stay true to yourself and the right people will be by your side to listen. Be explicit and let your partners (romantic or professional) know if you need their ear or there’s something you need their help with."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will see an adventurous side to yourself today that allows you to push your limits and challenger yourself towards a major breakthrough.

VIRGO:

"You could witness your rebellious (or adventurous) side coming out as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Wild daydreams may surface, offering you the chance to blow past your limits in ways that are much more challenging in your waking life. Perhaps a breakthrough is unfolding!"

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to connect with the "innocence of your inner child" today. This could prove quite healing and freeing as we enter the weekend.

LIBRA:

"Your friends and allies are supporting you to let go of your past as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Connecting with the innocence of your inner child could be radically healing and life-affirming today."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect to encounter power struggles today. Chose to be mindful in these discussions.

SCORPIO:

"Be mindful about power struggles today. Ultimatums may arise as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Discussions about meeting others half way might need to be had."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You should not put all your eggs into one basket today! Things might not go as planned and this could throw you off, but you must practice peace and try to go with the flow.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Things might not go according to plan today as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you not to put all your eggs in one basket. Timelines might be thrown off or results may not be what you want them to be yet. Try to make peace with the fact that none of us live in an idealistic world and be mindful that perfectionism is a relative of procrastination."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will feel distracted today. This is okay, but allow your mind to open to simple pleasures and take appreciation of the little things. Movement is very important today, Capricorn!

CAPRICORN:

"You might feel distracted from your commitments today as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Rather than trying to override your needs through willpower, take some time to enjoy the simple pleasure of being in your body (move it, nourish it, and show appreciation for it), then take care of the responsibilities that need your attention. Find ways to weave in some stretches, snacks, and pauses if you’re not able to simply drop everything to nurture your needs first."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you might be confronted with your past today. Do not shut yourself off from others in an effort to be "different." Just be YOU because who you are is AMAZING!

AQUARIUS:

"The moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus and you’re confronted with shadows of your past. It’s understandable to want to be different from others, though you might end up isolating yourself if you try too hard. Have courage to be yourself and co-exist with the people that accompany you in life."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should focus on daily routine and work today. Vice's astrologer suggest that you ignore any distractions that come your way. You should give over-thinking a break as we move into the weekend.

PISCES:

"A surprise message or invite could come your way as the moon in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus. You might be too tired to ignore distractions and focus on your daily routines or work. Give your brain a break if you can."

