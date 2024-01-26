Yung Miami, Kash Doll & More To Perform At Trina's Rockstarr Music Festival

“As one of the first Black female music entertainers to have created a stage celebrating ALL genres of music and pop culture, my goal is to continue to expand Rockstarr Music Festival as a pinnacle celebration of diversity, inclusion, and equality," Trina said in a statement. "The love of Hip Hop, RnB, Country, Pop, Dancehall, and Afrobeat music are welcomed on this stage. This festival is hosted in the city (Miami, FL) that ignited my career and still supports my reign, and it welcomes attendees from around the world annually. Rockstarr Music Festival celebrates the sunshine state’s vibrant scenic appeal and worldwide appreciation by introducing an experience that cultivates culture, art, entertainment, food, and enjoyment for all ages. I look forward to continuing to set the tone for our culture with RMF, and I look forward to seeing everyone on 02/03/24!”



The event was first announced back in November 2023, but the lineup was recently revealed on her social media accounts. Her festival is happening just a couple of weeks after Trina released her new song "Best Thing (Shemix)" with Inayah. Prior to that, she hopped on the "No Love Shemix" with Flo Milli and Maiya The Don.



The Rockstarr Music Festival is set to go down beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 3 at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds & Expo. tickets are currently on sale now.

