Comedian Jay Leno has reportedly sought conservatorship over his wife, Mavis, following her diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease.

According toTMZ, the legal documents were reportedly filed on Friday. The paperwork indicate that Leno holds the intention of becoming the conservator of Mavis’ estate.

In addition to this, an insider shared with the news source the previously unknown circumstance that Mavis is currently grappling with Alzheimer’s, a degenerative condition affecting memory and cognitive functions.

Jay Leno, 73, and Mavis, 77, who got married in 1980 and do not have children, have shared over four decades together as a couple. During a 2023 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Leno humorously advised marrying one's conscience, emphasizing the importance of choosing a kind partner who still manages to hold one accountable.

Despite the couple facing challenges, including Jay suffering burns in a garage gasoline fire in November 2022 and surviving a motorcycle crash in January 2023, they have maintained resilience. Leno jokingly referred to his "new face" following the vehicle accident and even shared light-hearted details about obtaining a "brand new ear" after suffering burns.

The decision to pursue conservatorship portrays the complexity of navigating significant life changes and responsibilities associated with Alzheimer's care.