6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Brazil on Tuesday (January 23), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Taraucá and centered at a depth of 609.5 kilometers (about 378.7 miles). The USGS said there were two reports of the earthquake being felt at the time of publication.

The Brazilian earthquake was the latest among several internationally, as well as within the United States, in recent weeks.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck California last Wednesday (January 24) night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles).