6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
January 28, 2024
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Brazil on Tuesday (January 23), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Taraucá and centered at a depth of 609.5 kilometers (about 378.7 miles). The USGS said there were two reports of the earthquake being felt at the time of publication.
The Brazilian earthquake was the latest among several internationally, as well as within the United States, in recent weeks.
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck California last Wednesday (January 24) night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles).
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.5 - 66 km W of Tarauacá, Brazil https://t.co/t2VSrGCl1V— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 28, 2024
On January 19, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska, the latest of several to hit the state in recent months. The natural disaster was located in Salcha and centered at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (about 4.47 miles).
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu last Tuesday (January 23), according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in Port-Vila, the country's capital city, and centered at a depth of 37.2 kilometers (about 23.1 miles).
The Vanuatu earthquake came after multiple were reported near the China-Kyrgyzstan border last Monday (January 22).
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in Kyzyl-Suu, Kyrgyzstan earlier in the day with a centered at a depth of 27.4 kilometers (about 17 miles). A 5.6-magnitude earthquake was later reported in Aykol, China, and centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles).
On January 22, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was reported on the Southwest Indian Ridge. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles).