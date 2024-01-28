HEART To Return To The Road On Their Massive 'Royal Flush' World Tour

After a five-year hiatus, HEART is returning to the road! The iconic rock band is heading out on their massive "Royal Flush" Tour this spring, which will take them all over the world.

HEART's North American leg of their "Royal Flush" Tour kicks off on April 20th in Greenville, South Carolina, and stops in cities across the country including Tampa, San Antonio, Tulsa, Atlanta, Columbus, Detroit, Atlantic City, Charleston and more, before wrapping up on September 22nd in Morrison, Colorado at the Red Rocks Amphiteatre. And joining the band on their tour are legendary rockers and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick. See the full list of tour dates below.

"We're excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," Heart's lead vocalist Ann Wilson stated. She added "The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to Heart's live performance."

The band's Nancy Wilson also shared, "I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show."

Fans can also catch HEART this summer as they will be joining Def Leppard and Journey for three epic stadium dates in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston this summer.