HEART To Return To The Road On Their Massive 'Royal Flush' World Tour
By Taylor Fields
January 29, 2024
After a five-year hiatus, HEART is returning to the road! The iconic rock band is heading out on their massive "Royal Flush" Tour this spring, which will take them all over the world.
HEART's North American leg of their "Royal Flush" Tour kicks off on April 20th in Greenville, South Carolina, and stops in cities across the country including Tampa, San Antonio, Tulsa, Atlanta, Columbus, Detroit, Atlantic City, Charleston and more, before wrapping up on September 22nd in Morrison, Colorado at the Red Rocks Amphiteatre. And joining the band on their tour are legendary rockers and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick. See the full list of tour dates below.
"We're excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," Heart's lead vocalist Ann Wilson stated. She added "The exceptional talent of the band - Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean - brings a whole new level of energy to Heart's live performance."
The band's Nancy Wilson also shared, "I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show."
Fans can also catch HEART this summer as they will be joining Def Leppard and Journey for three epic stadium dates in Cleveland, Toronto and Boston this summer.
On their tour, fans can expect to hear many of the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees' fan favorites including "Magic Man," "Barracuda," "Crazy on You," "These Dreams" and more.
Tickets for HEART's "Royal Flush" Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2nd at 10am local time via the band's official website www.heart-music.com. However, Citi card members will have access to a presale for tickets for the US dates (excluding Canada) beginning Tuesday, January 30th at 10am local time, until February 1st at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For details, please visit www.citientertainment.com.
Fans can also get access to a special iHeartRadio presale on Thursday, February 1st at 10am to 10pm local time by using the password RADIOHEART via www.heart-music.com.
2024 North American "Royal Flush" Tour Dates
Apr 20 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Apr 22 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Apr 25 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*
Apr 26 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 28 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)**
May 1 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)
May 3 - Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*
May 4 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
May 10 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
May 13 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
May 15 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
May 17 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
May 18 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
May 21 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live*
Jul 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field**(with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Aug 2 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 5 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)
Aug 7 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Aug 8 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug 10 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
Aug 11 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Aug 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Aug 16 - Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*
Aug 18 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug 23 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
Aug 24 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
Aug 27 - Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena
Aug 28 - Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair*
Sept 17 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sept 20 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
Sept 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (special guest TBD)
Special guest Cheap Trick unless otherwise noted
*An Evening With / non-AEG event
**festival / stadium dates ON SALE NOW