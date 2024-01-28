Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Share Kiss After Super Bowl-Clinching Win

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared a kiss after his Super Bowl-clinching win in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 28).

The couple was seen celebrating the Chiefs' win on the field after time expired.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was also seen "finish this motherf*****" after the Chiefs clinched their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years on Sunday.

Travis recorded 11 receptions for 116 yards, which included the 19-yard touchdown from Mahomes on the Chiefs' opening drive.

The Chiefs will represent the AFC for the fourth time since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback in 2018, which includes winning Super Bowl LVII last year and Super Bowl LIV in 2020, as well as appearing in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.