Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 28th

Sunday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 28th, drawing on ideals of alignment, discipline, maturity, health, peace, connection, trust in the process, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should show a little venerability in conversations today as it could allow you to earn the trust of professional and personal connections.

ARIES:

"People are relating to you in a meaningful way as Venus in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Letting yourself be a little vulnerable in front of others could open up valuable conversations and earn the trust of your audience or those you work for, especially as Venus also connects with Jupiter in Taurus today. People are impressed with your work ethic."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will speak with someone who leads you down a path towards your dreams today! Be sure to network, Taurus.

TAURUS:

"Networking and seeking counsel with your advisors or trusted allies are favored as Venus in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in your sign. You could end up speaking with someone who helps you make some progress along your path or connects you with the people you need to talk to in order to make a dream come true."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to be extra sensitive today as your energy resets for the week. You might encounter great support from someone today that brings you closer to a goal.

GEMINI

"Your sensitivity is heightened as Mercury in Capricorn harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, finding you extra perceptive about what people want and need, even if they aren’t able to articulate it themselves. You might feel like your energy is getting a reset, equipping you with resources to make a smooth transition in your work, in business or in a status-related event. Support from someone with the means to facilitate your goals arrives as Venus in Capricorn also connects with Jupiter in Taurus."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), focus on conversations about growth and partnership today. Vice's astrologer suggests that you welcome talk of boundaries and mature topics that "strengthen the glue in your relationships."

CANCER:

"It’s an auspicious day for companionship and commitment as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Conversations about growing and going the distance together can arise in your partnerships (both romantic and platonic). It’s a good time to speak about boundaries or other mature topics if you want to strengthen the glue in your relationships."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might be discussing your goals today. This could prove extremely beneficial as you might be suck in a pattern where you continue to give your emotions to others rather than focusing on you and your needs. With this, you could create healthier work relationships.

LEO:

"Constructive conversations about boundaries and shared goals could arise at work as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. If you’ve been stuck in a pattern of doing emotional labor for others, you can bring others’ attention to it today, inviting a healthier working relationship to unfold."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that intimacy will be heightened for you today as interesting conversations unfold with partners and companions.

VIRGO:

"The glue that keeps your relationships intact is reinforced as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Maturity is shown, heightening intimacy and understanding between you and others. Interesting conversations are unfolding with partners or close companions as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to find entertainment in a bit of mental gymnastics."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feel a sense of peace and balance today, and it is well-deserved! Your daily routine is slowly coming together as a result of your recent efforts. Treat yourself and enjoy this beautiful day, Libra!

LIBRA:

"You’re reconnecting with the inner peace and balance you work so hard to reach as Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. A sense of order and rhythm within your home and daily routines is coming together in a beautiful way."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect for your mind to be put on the spot today and to receive praises and constructive feedback for your thoughts. Loved ones might be extra interested in what you have to say.

SCORPIO:

"You’re proposing interesting topics for others to chew on as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Friends and significant others are engaged by your beautiful mind. Partners could have constructive feedback for you, demonstrating their interest and attention in what you have to share."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You should continue to remain disciplined as efforts towards your health and well-being are finally paying off. You might be aligned and at peace today.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You’re feeling resourced and well-aligned with your priorities as Venus in Capricorn harmonizes with Saturn in Pisces and connects with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus. An appreciation for discipline and continuity is doing wonders for your health and overall wellbeing."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will encounter mature conversations today as you express your creative interests to those who matter most in your life. If you feel inclined to step outside and go on a walk in your neighborhood or out in nature today, do it Capricorn! You deserve this time to yourself.

CAPRICORN:

"Mature conversations are taking place as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You might feel called to express your interests through a philosophical lens or show off your creative side as Venus also connects with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a lovely day to wander about your neighborhood or get out into nature to clear your mind."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you might slow down today and find peace in the little things. Take some time today to focus on you and the things and people that bring light to your life.

AQUARIUS:

"Your values and priorities demonstrate an inner beauty as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You could find peace in slowing down and spending time appreciating simple pleasures at home or with family, especially as Venus also connects with Jupiter in Taurus today. Make space in your day to do the things that restore you physically, mentally, and spiritually."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should share inspiration with friends in their close social circle today as it could bring hope or restore faith in a dream! You could experience some beautiful connections today if you put yourself out there, Pisces!

PISCES:

"Beautiful connections are taking place as Venus in Capricorn aligns with Saturn in Pisces and harmonizes with Jupiter in Taurus. A feeling of mutual support and inspiration is shared with friends and allies in your social circle. Hope is conjured and faith in a dream is strengthened."

