Alex Murdaugh Juror Said Court Clerk's Words Influenced Her Guilty Verdict

A juror who found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and their 22-year-old son Paul testified that her decision was influenced by the comments of Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill.

Juror Z said that Hill told the jury to "watch [Murdaugh's] actions" and to "watch him closely." She said that those comments "made it seem like he was already guilty."

Juror Z was the only member of the jury to claim Hill's comments impacted their decision on whether Mardaugh was innocent or guilty. She also claimed that she felt pressured by other jurors to convict Murdaugh.

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence and is seeking a new trial, arguing that Hill's comments unfairly influenced the jury into convicting him. She is also accused of pressuring the jurors to reach a "quick guilty verdict" and lying to the judge to remove a potential juror who was sympathetic to the defense.

"Ms. Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial," Murdaugh's legal team wrote in a court filing asking for a new trial. "Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame."

Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife and son. He was also sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 counts of financial crimes.