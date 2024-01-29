Benzino Fires Back At Eminem On New Song 'Vulturius'

"Square ain't even go circle the block for Proof," Benzino raps. "And the truth, my daughter had a life that I never had/I'm probably more Boston George than America's Dad/But I provide food, clothes, gifts kept you excited/Now you let the industry Willie Lynch, keep us divided."



The response comes days after Eminem took aim at Benzino in his song "Doomsday Pt. 2." His song on Cole Bennett's All Is Yellow has Em dissing 'Zino like its the early 2000s. The Real Slim Shady ranked on 'Zino's neck (or lack thereof according to Em) and fired stray shots at his daughter Coi.



"Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day/But this doesn't bring me no joy to say," Em raps. "Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, ayy?/Damage due to flows, collateral, I s'pose."



It's not clear whether or not Eminem will respond to Benzino. In the past, the pair would go back and forth on wax. However, in recent years, Em has been focused on dissing other artists from Machine Gun Kelly to podcasters like Joe Budden.