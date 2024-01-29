Body Of Missing Newlywed Found Underneath Pile Of Clothes In Her Car

By Bill Galluccio

January 29, 2024

Cassidy Ritchie, 39
Photo: Tulsa Police Department

The body of a missing newlywed from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was found in her SUV, which was abandoned on the side of the highway. Cassidy Ritchie, 39, disappeared about a month after she married Chris Morland.

She was last seen on January 20 and was reported missing by her family five days later.

Morland was initially labeled a person of interest in her disappearance but is now considered a suspect in her murder. He was taken into custody on Thursday (January 25) on an unrelated warrant out of Texas.

He is not cooperating with investigators and has refused to answer any questions. Officials said that the couple had been involved in prior domestic violence incidents before her death.

Police located Ritchie's SUV in a ditch on the side of the highway after receiving a tip on their Facebook page. The car had extensive damage that appeared to be caused by off-roading. After obtaining a search warrant, officers discovered her body underneath a pile of clothes in the backseat.

Officials said they are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine how she died.

