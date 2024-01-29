Catherine O'Hara Reveals If She's Up For A 'Schitt's Creek' Reunion

It's been nearly four years since we said goodbye to the Rose family on the hit sitcom Schitt's Creek and there's no doubt fans would go crazy for a reunion. While there's nothing in the works as of yet, Catherine O'Hara (aka Moira Rose) is letting it be known that she's all in.

During a recent interview with People, the legendary actress revealed that she would "die" to reunite with her costars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy. “I would love to,” O'Hara said. “We did a bit of a tour after we finished the show, and it was so much fun. I'd love to just be with them all again. Doing a movie would be wonderful. Yeah, I hope it happens."

Schitt's Creek ran for six seasons before ending in 2020. The show's success was a bit of a slow burn, not gaining massive popularity until it became available on Netflix. “It's such a gift to work with people with whom you can collaborate. And they wrote such great scripts, and it was just so fun and so lovely,” she said of Dan and Eugene. “And really, I hate to say COVID was good for anything, but we really lucked out with Netflix showing the show. Then so many families being holed up, parents and adult children being holed up under the same roof. So many people were going through that. So it turned out that [it was] just the timing …” she added. “You can't predict these things. It was the scripts, the idea of working with Eugene and Daniel, and then to have such a lovely experience with all of them.”