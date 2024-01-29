Chiefs Player Ruled Out For Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVIII due to a torn ACL, NFL Network's James Palmer.

"#Chiefs Charles Omenihu was optimistic last night as were the #chiefs about his knee injury. But Omenihu did tear his ACL per source. He’s been a big part of KC’s defense and is now done. Brutal blow," Palmer wrote on his X account Monday (January 29).

Omenihu, 26, shared a broken heart emoji on his X account minutes before Palmer's report. The defensive end suffered the injury during the Chiefs' 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 28).