Chiefs Player Ruled Out For Super Bowl LVIII
By Jason Hall
January 29, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVIII due to a torn ACL, NFL Network's James Palmer.
"#Chiefs Charles Omenihu was optimistic last night as were the #chiefs about his knee injury. But Omenihu did tear his ACL per source. He’s been a big part of KC’s defense and is now done. Brutal blow," Palmer wrote on his X account Monday (January 29).
Omenihu, 26, shared a broken heart emoji on his X account minutes before Palmer's report. The defensive end suffered the injury during the Chiefs' 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 28).
Omenihu appeared in 11 games and made one start during the 2023 NFL regular season and appeared in all three of the Chiefs' playoff games. The 26-year-old was acquired by Kansas City this past offseason and has never appeared in a Super Bowl during his five-year NFL career.
Omenihu was selected by the Houston Texans at No. 161 overall in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers -- the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII opponent -- in 2021 before signing a two-year contract with Kansas City in March.