Drone That Killed U.S. Troops May Have Followed American Drone To The Base

The enemy drone that killed three American troops at a military base in Jordan may have followed a U.S. surveillance drone to the base, according to the report by the Wall Street Journal.

Sources told the outlet that the drone, which was launched by Iranian-backed militants in Iraq, arrived around the same time that a surveillance drone returned, creating confusion among the service members stationed at the base.

That confusion delayed the base's response to the enemy drone, allowing it to strike a housing unit at the base, which is located in Jordan near the borders of Iraq and Syria.

In addition to the three fatalities, over three dozen others were injured in the attack, including eight who were transported to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. A U.S. official told CNN that all eight troops are in stable condition.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Sgt. William Rivers, Specialist Kennedy Sanders, and Specialist Breonna Moffett.

President Joe Biden vowed that the United States would respond to the latest attack against our forces in the Middle East.

"Have no doubt, we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," Biden said in a statement following the deadly attack.