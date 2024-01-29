Eminem Responds To Rumor About Potential Joint Album With 50 Cent

“Where’d that come from?" Em replied. "I don’t know whose idea that was but that’s crazy. I’m trying to get him to make another album so bad. We need another 50 album, like really bad. Fif is on a roll right now, He’s been on a roll since the tour.”



“Whatever he needs from me, I’m here," he added. "That s**t would be crazy though, an album with me and him.”



Eminem and 50 Cent have a handful of songs together, but they've never joined forces for a full-length project. The last time the duo collaborated on wax was in 2019 for Ed Sheeran's song "Remember The Name." They've also connected for a few performances together over the years including 50's "Final Lap Tour" where Eminem surprised the crowd in Detroit.



Meanwhile, the "Power" creator hasn't dropped an album since his Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire To Win dropped a decade ago. He's clearly been busy building his film empire, but he did knock out a few collaborations including the official theme songs for his "Power" series and its spinoffs as well as notable tracks with Nas and Nicki Minaj.