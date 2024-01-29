Fans Think JAY-Z Is Preparing To Drop A New Album Because Of This Photo

This isn't the first time fans have gotten their hopes up for a new album from JAY-Z. Last year, conspiracy theorists were in their bags after they suggested his 14th studio album was on the way following the debut of Roc Nation and Christie's Auctions' "Book of HOV" collaboration. Last November, Hov's label and the auction house revealed a one-of-a-kind memorabilia set in honor of the "Book Of HOV" exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. The black leather briefcase signed by Hov himself contains 14 limited metal library cards inspired by his classic discography, but one slot was left empty.



The auction only lasted a week, but the theories about a new JAY-Z are still going strong. The last time Hov dropped a solo album was in 2017. He delivered his 4:44 LP and followed up with EVERYTHING IS LOVE alongside his wife Beyonce. He hasn't released a project since, but he kept his fan at bay by dropping songs for soundtracks like The Harder They Fall and The Book of Clarence. He also teamed up with DJ Khaled for "GOD DID," which earned them several Grammy nominations last year.



While some fans are hopeful for a new project, Roc Nation has denied any knowledge about a new album from its founder. Check out their response to the rumor below.