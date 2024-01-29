Florida Man Turns $50 Lottery Ticket Into Massive Prize

By Zuri Anderson

January 29, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

A Florida man scored life-changing amounts of money after putting down $50 for a lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, 56-year-old Antonio Redden claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game on Monday (January 29).

Lottery officials said Redden took home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The lucky player purchased his winning ticket from Kevin's Corner Store, which is located at 2001 South French Ave. in Sanford. The business will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

It costs $50 to play the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR, which features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game's webpage shows there's one more top prize remaining as of Monday. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.

Several Floridians have struck big after playing lottery games this month. A trip to a local 7-Eleven paid off big time for a Florida woman. Another woman scored a huge prize when put down some money for the same game. Then, there was a woman who took home thousands of dollars from a popular Florida Lottery game.

