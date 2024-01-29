IRS Contractor Who Leaked Donald Trump's Tax Returns Sentenced To Prison

The man who leaked former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the media was sentenced to five years in prison. Charles Littlejohn, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized disclosures of income tax returns in October.

Littlejohn admitted that he stole Trump's tax records, and those of thousands of wealthy Americans, while working at a consulting firm that contracts with the Internal Revenue Service.

He then sent the information to two different news organizations.

Prosecutors said that Littlejohn took the job with the sole purpose of stealing Trump's tax returns.

"[Littlejohn] weaponized his access to unmasked taxpayer data to further his own personal political agenda, believing that he was above the law," prosecutors said.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Ana Reyes compared Littlejohn's actions to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"What you did in attacking the sitting president of the United States was an attack on our constitutional democracy," Reyes said. "We're talking about someone who … pulled off the biggest heist in IRS history."

"It engenders the same fear that January 6 does," she added.