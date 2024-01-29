Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles With Baby Rocky In Adorable New Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 29, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian has shared a new photo of her and husband Travis Barker's first child together, Rocky Thirteen. In the new photo, Kourtney cuddles her newborn baby close to her chest while they wear matching white robes. The Kardashians star is clearly enjoying motherhood, captioning the new post, "blisssss."
Kourtney and Barker announced the arrival of their first child together on November 4th. Shortly before the holidays, the couple shared the first photos of their newborn baby on Instagram. Deliberately covering his face, Kourtney and Travis cradle their baby in the photos and in one, Travis sweetly kisses him. The safe arrival of their first child came as a big relief for the couple and fans as they had a major scare in September when Kourtney underwent emergency surgery to save the baby's life.
In December, Kourtney opened up about her post-pregnancy body as she explained her outfit options were limited for her family's annual holiday party. She shared photos of her outfit— a black body suit and a dramatic black fur coat— before giving some details about her post-pregnancy body.
"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," she captioned the 2 photos and one video. Her sisters took to the comments section to hype her up. "When you're a baddie no matter what," Khloe Kardashian commented and Kim Kardashian also gave the post a like.
Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy last summer. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles in June, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!"