Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles With Baby Rocky In Adorable New Photo

In December, Kourtney opened up about her post-pregnancy body as she explained her outfit options were limited for her family's annual holiday party. She shared photos of her outfit— a black body suit and a dramatic black fur coat— before giving some details about her post-pregnancy body.

"When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat," she captioned the 2 photos and one video. Her sisters took to the comments section to hype her up. "When you're a baddie no matter what," Khloe Kardashian commented and Kim Kardashian also gave the post a like.

Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy last summer. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles in June, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!"