Nicki Minaj Unleashes 'Big Foot' Diss Track Aimed At Megan Thee Stallion

"This lil' beggin' wh*re talkin' 'bout Megan's law/For a free beat, you could hit Megan raw," Nicki raps. "If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw/Shots thrown, but I still ain't let Megan score/Bad b***h, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/The b***h fell off, I said, 'Get up on your good foot', Uh, still ain't topped 'Red Ruby'/Tryna steal the sauce, I said, "Get up out my cook book.'"



Minaj continues to berate Meg by continuing to mention the shooting, her previous friendship with Kelsey Harris and plenty more. Fans immediately took to social media to react the song. The Barbz gave Minaj her usual praise while Meg fans picked each bar apart and ranked them. The "Barbie World" rapper had been a leading trending topic since she teased the diss track during an Instagram Live session just minutes after Meg delivered her second single "Hiss" on Friday.



Listen to "Bigfoot" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE