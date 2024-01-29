North Carolina Man Celebrates 'Fluke' $100,000 Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a huge lottery win after a stopping for a bite to eat led to a "fluke" of him scoring $100,000.

Kevin Prast, of Huntersville, recently stopped by the Food Lion on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte on a last-minute decision to pick up something for dinner when he also decided to purchase a $10 Million Spectacular scratch-off lottery ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"It was just a fluke thing," he said. "It happened on a whim."

When he scratched off his ticket, it revealed that he won one of the game's $100,000 prizes, a fact that he's still blown away by.

"You hear about this but you don't ever think it's going to happen to you," he said.

Prast claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (January 26), taking home an impressive $71,514 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, he plans to use his winnings to go on a vacation to a tropical island.

"I walked in for chicken and walked out with lobster," he said, laughing. "Not a bad day."

According to the lottery website, the $10 Million Spectacular game launched in December with several large prizes, including five top prizes of $10 million. Following Prast's win, all five $10 million prizes, 15 $1 million prizes and 17 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.