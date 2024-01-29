Over-The-Counter Medicine Recalled In Colorado Pose 'Life-Threatening' Risk

A company is voluntarily recalling a popular cough medicine sold across Colorado after U.S. officials warned several lots could trigger "life-threatening" infections.

Haleon recalled eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult due to "microbial contamination," according to a safety alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The agency warns people who consume the cough syrups are at risk of contracting "severe or life-threatening" infections like "fungemia or disseminated fungal infection."

Officials have listed the affected lots: T10810 (expires on October 31, 2025), T08730 (expires on May 31, 2025), T08731 (expires on May 31, 2025), T08732 (expires on May 31, 2025), T08733 (expires on May 31, 2025), T10808 (expires on September 30, 2025), T08740 (expires on June 30, 2026), and T08742 (expires on June 30, 2026).

According to the CDC, symptoms associated with the infections above include fever, chills, headache, chest pain, fatigue, and more. Haleon hasn't received any reports of adverse side effects as of Wednesday, January 24.

The cough medicines provide temporary relief of symptoms stemming from the cold, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. The FDA urges any consumers who purchased the affected products to throw it out immediately.

Visit fda.gov for more information about the recall, photos, and relevant contact information.