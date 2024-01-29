Six Passengers Hospitalized After Hard Landing At Kahului Airport In Hawaii

Six passengers on American Airlines Flight 271 from Los Angeles to Maui had to be taken to the hospital after their plane experienced a "hard landing" at Kahului Airport in Hawaii. Officials said that the injuries were minor and that the passengers have since been released.

There were 167 passengers and seven crew members on the plane.

The Airbus A320 was able to taxi to the gate after the hard landing, and passengers deplaned normally. The plane was taken out of service for a complete inspection to ensure none of the plane's systems were damaged.

The weather at the time of the incident party was partly cloudy with high winds and temperatures in the 80s, NBC News reported.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority," the airline said in a statement about the issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it will launch an investigation into the hard landing.