Six Passengers Hospitalized After Hard Landing At Kahului Airport In Hawaii

By Bill Galluccio

January 29, 2024

Take off
Photo: bfk92 / E+ / Getty Images

Six passengers on American Airlines Flight 271 from Los Angeles to Maui had to be taken to the hospital after their plane experienced a "hard landing" at Kahului Airport in Hawaii. Officials said that the injuries were minor and that the passengers have since been released.

There were 167 passengers and seven crew members on the plane.

The Airbus A320 was able to taxi to the gate after the hard landing, and passengers deplaned normally. The plane was taken out of service for a complete inspection to ensure none of the plane's systems were damaged.

The weather at the time of the incident party was partly cloudy with high winds and temperatures in the 80s, NBC News reported.

"The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority," the airline said in a statement about the issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that it will launch an investigation into the hard landing.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.