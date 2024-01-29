The Average Life Expectancy Of An Illinois Resident In 2024

The average age that a person lives to be varies by region, but can be an important factor to consider before moving to a new area. Despite popular belief, genetics only make up a small part of life expectancy. Your lifestyle choices, hygiene, diet and nutrition, and exercise play a large role in determining how old you will live to be. The quality of available healthcare and the environment that surrounds you also impacts average life expectancy.

According to World Population Review, the average life expectancy of an American citizen varies from 78 to 80 depending on which sources you chose to draw information from. On average, women live five years longer than men (76.1 years) with an average life expectancy of 81.1 years old.

Per the list, the average life expectancy of an Illinois resident is 76.8 years old. Illinois men typically live to be 73.8 while women live to be 79.8.

Here's what World Population Review had to say about which factors they used to discover the average life expectancy of residents living in each state:

"In general, life expectancy is based on two major factors: genetics and lifestyle choices. These include, but are not limited to, gender, access to quality health care, hygiene, obesity, diet and nutrition, exercise, and crime rates. Overall, you can expect to see the highest life expectancies in the healthiest states."

