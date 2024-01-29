U.S. Marshals Capture Escaped Teenage Murder Suspect After Dayslong Manhunt

A dayslong manhunt ended on Sunday (January 28) after the U.S. Marshal Service tracked down a 17-year-old murder suspect who escaped from prison.

Shane Pryor, who was in jail for a 2020 fatal shooting, managed to escape custody last Wednesday while he was being transported from the Juvenile Justice Services Center to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after suffering a hand injury.

During the five-day manhunt, officers responded to several tips about his location. On Sunday, they received a tip that Pryor was planning to return to his Philadelphia home.

By the time they arrived at his home, he had already left. They learned he boarded a bus and managed to track it down. Officers pulled over the bus and detained Pryor without incident.

"Our goal was to shrink his world, cut his associates off, and that's exactly what we accomplished today," Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said following Pryor's arrest.

Officers previously arrested 18-year-old Michael Diggs, who is accused of helping Pryor escape.