Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 29th

Monday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 29th, drawing on ideals of ambition, energy, breakthroughs, perseverance, flirtation, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might make some "major leaps" in your career today as your confidence continues to grow. Keep it up, Aries!

ARIES:

"You could make some major leaps in your career or along the path you’re carving for yourself as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. People are inspired by your confidence and ability to adapt."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you could come across "crucial information" today that points you straight towards the path of success.

TAURUS:

"Crucial information could come your way as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, setting you on the path to success. Mentors, friends, and other allies can motivate you to take a long-term goal more seriously, and to take some risks in the process. You might also find yourself at the front of some growing trends."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to make a few breakthroughs today. You could surprise others and even yourself if you decide to approach things from a different angle and turn your confidence up a notch.

GEMINI

"Breakthroughs could be taking place as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You can surprise others (and perhaps yourself) with how resourceful one can be if they approach things from a different angle, encouraging people to accept challenges with confidence."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), focus on adventurous and experimental relationships with partners and friends today. These relationships could take you to new places.

CANCER:

"Significant others or potential partners aren’t holding back as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to take your relationship to new places! A friends with benefits situation could be unfolding or you might enjoy something adventurous and experimental with partners or friends."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might feel very enthusiastic today as your energy to complete tasks and make progress towards a goal is at an all time high! Stick to tour tine today but add a little touch of efficiency. Corner shall not be cut today, Leo!

LEO:

"A boost of enthusiasm arrives as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus, giving you the energy to complete tasks and progress toward goals at a rapid pace. You might be going about your work and daily routines in a very different way, adding efficiency to your methods. Be mindful not to cut corners, though!"

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that your creativity will allow you to inspire others today. You could see a few situations through "fresh eyes" as the day unfolds.

VIRGO:

"Your creativity could push boundaries as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Your own version of artistry and genius is inspiring others to see the world through fresh eyes."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to make some sacrifices today as they try to advance their personal lives. Find people and things that bring you joy and put your energy towards them.

LIBRA:

"You’re willing to make some sacrifices and make a bold financial move to get ahead in your personal life as Mars in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus. An urge to clear out your living space and get rid of what’s no longer sparking joy could also arise, finding you selling, re-homing, or renouncing old valuables."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect to be put to the test mentally today. Soak in information from new people and initiate conversations today, Scorpio. You got this!

SCORPIO:

"You might be up for a game of mental gymnastics as Mars in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to initiate conversations others aren’t having. It could be an interesting time to interview people you want to learn from (or learn about). You might also have fun breaking down some language barriers."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You can expect a new project to come to light as you advance your skills of technology with energy and ambition.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You’re feeling ambitiously inventive today as Mars in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus. A lucrative project could be in the making or you might encounter new ways to harness the power of technology to your advantage."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer suggests the you try new things today and start conversations with people you typically wouldn't. Today could be your day to flirt, and to really show your style, Capricorn!

CAPRICORN:

"An aversion to boredom could inspire you to try new things and start conversations with people you might not typically approach as Mars in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus. You may be feeling flirty or enthusiastic about flaunting a new style, too!"

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you might experience a breakthrough today that frees you from past burdens. This will come in time as you learn to work through your emotions and process things on your own time. Take time to recharge today!

AQUARIUS:

"Psychic breakthroughs could take place as Mars in Capricorn links up with Uranus in Taurus, liberating you from past wounds or narratives that hold you back from being your most authentic self. You might prefer to work through some transformative emotions in private today. Carve out some alone time to process and recharge if you’re dealing with overwhelm or anger."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should let their light shine bright today. Your unique perspectives are much welcomed and could even bring you closer to a creative community of likeminded individuals.

PISCES:

"You’re rooting for the underdogs as Mars in Capricorn harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, and you could find yourself entering or creating a community that feels like a coveted village—perhaps through the power of the internet. People can find your quirks and unique perspectives charming, too."

For more visit vice.com!