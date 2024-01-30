Blake Shelton is ready to dig into the snacks on Super Bowl Sunday. The country star is teaming up with wife Gwen Stefani to plan for the big game.

Stefani confirmed she’s “already discussing the food” with Shelton ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, catching up with PEOPLE as she gears up for her pregame headlining show via TikTok and the NFL. Stefani laughed as she told PEOPLE that she said to her husband, “I was like, 'Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I'm going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I'm going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I'm not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I'm going to be so mad the rest of the day.”

Th San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face one another at Super Bowl LVIII, slated for Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly-anticipated, star-studded event (in part because global megastar Taylor Swift, dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is reportedly expected to attend the game) will also spotlight performances by: Reba McEntire (National Anthem), Post Malone (“America The Beautiful”) and Andra Day (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”). The NFL previously announced the Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will take the stage to perform the halftime show. Usher said in a statement to ESPN at that time that “it’s an honor of a lifetime,” to perform the halftime show. “I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before.”