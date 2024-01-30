Authorities in Florida arrested a woman accused of trying to kill her husband after he received from a woman he dated over 60 years ago. Bertha Yalter, 71, is facing three charges, including attempted murder, over an incident that happened in a North Miami Beach gated community on Sunday (January 28), according to WPLG.



Officers responded to an apartment near the intersection of Northeast 169th Street and 35th Avenue. The victim told officers his wife tried to kill him after the postcard arrived at their home, noting the sender was his ex-girlfriend, an arrest report reads.

Documents claim Yalter became upset and started trying to smother her husband. Investigators also reported the victim was "extremely fragile" and suffered "several serious bruises and open lacerations ... as well as open bite marks that were bleeding." Officials also obtained video of the brutal attack.

Yalter confessed to attacking her husband while speaking with officers, the police report revealed.

Officers arrested the 71-year-old wife at the apartment around 3:40 p.m. and booked her into jail. She was held without bond on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a person who is 65 or older, and tampering with a victim, according to reporters.