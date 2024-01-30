Ex-Atlanta Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Lands NFL Coaching Gig: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to hire former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday (January 30).

Smith, 41, who was fired by the Falcons earlier this month, had previously worked as an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and 2020 after previously holding several offensive coaching jobs for the franchise from 2012 to 2018, as well as initially starting as a defensive quality control coach in 2011.

"The #Steelers are expected to hire former #Falcons coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Smith had a top run game as #Titans OC before heading to Atlanta three years ago. Now he’ll be coaching Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and company in Pittsburgh," Pelissero wrote on his X account.