Former NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Arrested

Former two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo was arrested in Indiana on Sunday (January 28), WDRB-TV reported Monday (January 29) night.

Rondo, 37, a Louisville native, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, according to court records and Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The free agent point guard was initially pulled over in Jackson County for a traffic violation, at which point an Indiana State trooper smelled marijuana emitting from his vehicle, Wheeles told WDRB-TV.

A search conducted by the department yielded drug paraphernalia and a gun, which Rondo is prohibited from possessing due to a no-contact order against him. The former All-Star was taken to Jackson County Jail and posted bond.

Rondo had an emergency protective order request filed by a woman dismissed in 2022 after both "parties reached an agreement," a court document obtained by ESPN states. The woman accused Rondo of threatening her with a gun and claimed he had a history of "volatile, erratic [and] explosive behavior," claiming she feared for the safety of herself and her children in relation to the basketball star.

Rondo played 16 seasons in the NBA, initially as a member of the Boston Celtics, which included winning the 2008 NBA Finals and being selected to the NBA All-Star Game four times (2010-2013). The veteran point guard had stints with eight other NBA teams, which included winning his second NBA championship as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.