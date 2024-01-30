Illinois Lottery Player Wins Top Prize With $10 Scratch Off Ticket

By Logan DeLoye

January 30, 2024

African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Photo: Digital Vision

Could you imagine walking into a convenience store with $10 dollars and walking out with a lottery ticket that is worth 50,000 times that amount?

One lucky Illinois resident recently won the top prize on a Diamond Dollars scratch-off lottery ticket that they purchased for $10. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the unnamed individual purchased the ticket at the Schnuck’s located at "3134 11th Street in Rockford," instantly winning the game's top prize of $500,000.

The fortunate winner was not the only one to benefit from the huge lottery win. The Schnuck's that sold the ticket will also receive a $5,000 bonus just for being the store to sell the lottery ticket to the individual. Illinois Lottery officials mentioned that this is actually the second time that a Schnuck's in Rockford sold a $10 scratch-off ticket that turned out to be a top prize winner. The exact same store sold a winning $250,000 ticket in November, earning them a $2,500 bonus.

Information regarding who won the top lottery prize and if they have already collected their winnings has yet to be revealed. Similarly, no information was disclosed on what the winner in question plans to do with the jackpot money.

