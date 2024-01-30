Megan Thee Stallion Announces 'Hot Girl Summer Tour' Ahead Of Her New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
January 30, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion plans to give the hotties an incredible experience this summer.
On Tuesday morning, January 30, the Houston rapper appeared on Good Morning America to announce her upcoming tour in support of her next album. Meg explained she hasn't released an album in time for the summer since 2019 when she released her smash hit "Hot Girl Summer." Now she's preparing to travel the country to perform her latest tracks including "Cobra" and "Hiss."
“Oh, we’re having the tour this year," Meg said. "The Hot Girl Summer tour is going to be 2024, summertime."
EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024
“I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019," she continued. "So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”
Over the past few months, Meg has been prepping fans for her comeback with songs from films like the new Mean Girls musical and shows like "Big Mouth." She also decided to air out her grievances with her former boyfriend Pardison Fontaine on "Cobra" and Nicki Minaj on "Hiss." The two singles may appear on the follow-up to her 2022 LP Traumazine. This is the first album Meg will release independently via her newly established imprint Hot Girl Productions.
Meg hasn't shared any other details about the "Hot Girl Summer Tour" or her forthcoming album just yet. Stayed tuned for more updates.