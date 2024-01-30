“I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019," she continued. "So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”



Over the past few months, Meg has been prepping fans for her comeback with songs from films like the new Mean Girls musical and shows like "Big Mouth." She also decided to air out her grievances with her former boyfriend Pardison Fontaine on "Cobra" and Nicki Minaj on "Hiss." The two singles may appear on the follow-up to her 2022 LP Traumazine. This is the first album Meg will release independently via her newly established imprint Hot Girl Productions.



Meg hasn't shared any other details about the "Hot Girl Summer Tour" or her forthcoming album just yet. Stayed tuned for more updates.

