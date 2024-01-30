Kanka was seven-years-old when she was raped and murdered by her neighbor in 1994. A month after her death, lawmakers created Megan's Law which requires sex offenders to register with police as soon as they're released from custody. It also calls for the community to be notified whenever a sex offender moves into the neighborhood. The state legislation was signed into federal law in 1996.



Kanka isn't a rap fan, but one of other kids told him about the song. Instead of hearing it for himself, Kanka simply read the lyrics and they were enough to upset him. Meg's reference to the law was used a shot at Nicki Minaj, who's husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender in New York.



Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj fired back with her own diss track "Big Foot" in the early hours of Monday. Outside of clowning her height, Minaj also mentioned Meg's ex Pardison Fontaine, the injuries she sustained during the Tory Lanez shooting and other low blows.