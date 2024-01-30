Megan Thee Stallion's 'Megan's Law' Lyric Rebuked By Family Of Megan Kanka
By Tony M. Centeno
January 30, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion not only angered Nicki Minaj with her song "Hiss," but she also triggered a grieving family with her "Megan's Law" lyric.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, January 29, the family of Megan Kanka, the little girl who inspired the legislation, isn't thrilled about Tina Snow citing the law in her controversial song. Her father Richard told the outlet he feels like Meg disrespected his daughter with the mention. While he acknowledges that the lyric will bring positive attention to the law, Kanka is still offended by the lyric and might consider exploring his legal options.
I LOVE Megan @theestallion (and rap beef) but I just want to take a moment and recognize the baby who’s the reason behind Megan’s Law— Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) January 26, 2024
Megan Kanka was 7 when her neighbor, a serial pedophile, raped & murdered her
Megan’s Law has protected countless women & children since. #HISS pic.twitter.com/4tk0tmvhT3
Kanka was seven-years-old when she was raped and murdered by her neighbor in 1994. A month after her death, lawmakers created Megan's Law which requires sex offenders to register with police as soon as they're released from custody. It also calls for the community to be notified whenever a sex offender moves into the neighborhood. The state legislation was signed into federal law in 1996.
Kanka isn't a rap fan, but one of other kids told him about the song. Instead of hearing it for himself, Kanka simply read the lyrics and they were enough to upset him. Meg's reference to the law was used a shot at Nicki Minaj, who's husband Kenneth Petty is a registered sex offender in New York.
Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj fired back with her own diss track "Big Foot" in the early hours of Monday. Outside of clowning her height, Minaj also mentioned Meg's ex Pardison Fontaine, the injuries she sustained during the Tory Lanez shooting and other low blows.