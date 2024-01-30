Nashville Street Partially Collapses Amid Ongoing Construction
By Sarah Tate
January 30, 2024
A street in downtown Nashville partially collapsed Tuesday (January 30) afternoon due to ongoing construction in the area.
According to the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT), one lane of the roadway collapsed amid continued construction at 915 Division Street, near Magazine Street, in The Gulch. The department shared a photo of the massive hole cause by the collapsed roadway on X (formerly Twitter) to inform residents that the road is now down to one lane as well as to advise drivers to avoid the area. Engineers were dispatched to the area to survey the damage, but no other information has been released.
🚨🚧Traffic Alert: Due to ongoing construction at 915 Division St, one lane of traffic has collapsed. The roadway is down to one lane. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Engineers are en route. This is a developing situation & more information will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/9Lo9Q3wOhC— Nashville Department of Transportation (@NashvilleDOT) January 30, 2024
Jacob Kupin, who represents District 19 on the Metro Nashville City Council, said in a statement to WKRN that he "[continues] to get complaints about this builder" and that he "asked for a stop work order while we evaluate next steps."
"This builder previously has been responsive to my concerns around overnight, construction noise. I look forward to working with them to address this issue as well," Kupin said. "I'm committed to the livability of our city. Development can be positive, but not at the expense of our local communities. I'm thankful for the quick response of NDOT and Metro codes as they address this matter."
On Tuesday afternoon, the official X account for the Metro Department of Codes and Building Safety said in a post that a stop work order has been posted for 915 Division Street and that it will "remain in place until site is stabilized and issue is resolved."