Nashville Street Partially Collapses Amid Ongoing Construction

Jacob Kupin, who represents District 19 on the Metro Nashville City Council, said in a statement to WKRN that he "[continues] to get complaints about this builder" and that he "asked for a stop work order while we evaluate next steps."

"This builder previously has been responsive to my concerns around overnight, construction noise. I look forward to working with them to address this issue as well," Kupin said. "I'm committed to the livability of our city. Development can be positive, but not at the expense of our local communities. I'm thankful for the quick response of NDOT and Metro codes as they address this matter."

On Tuesday afternoon, the official X account for the Metro Department of Codes and Building Safety said in a post that a stop work order has been posted for 915 Division Street and that it will "remain in place until site is stabilized and issue is resolved."