Popular Colorado City Among U.S. Cities With The 'Worst Reputation'

Many Americans have strong opinions about certain cities. Crime rates, unruly residents, poor infrastructure, harsh climates, or high cost of living are among a myriad of reasons why people are sour towards certain destinations. Whether these cities deserve their reputation is up for debate, but how Americans largely view these locations can sway whether people move there or if they decide to visit for a trip.

That's why Travel ALOT revealed which U.S. cities have the worst reputations in the nation, including popular spots and under-the-radar towns and suburbs. Writers looked to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Census, and the FBI to determine their picks. They also refer to other sources and notable events to inform their choices, as well.

A popular destination in Colorado was featured in the rundown, and it's Aurora. The website explained the unappealing aspects of this city:

"Aurora, Colorado has an extremely high crime rate. It's 84% higher than the rest of the state, and, for this reason, many Colorado-natives refuse to drive through the city. The good news is that violent crime has been shrinking over the last 20 years, but that has yet to improve Aurora's reputation. Aurora is doing what they can, but will it be enough?"

Pueblo is another Colorado city that landed on the list due to the rates of unemployment, poverty, and crime.

