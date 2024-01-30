Popular Florida City Among U.S. Cities With The 'Worst Reputation'

Many Americans have strong opinions about certain cities. Crime rates, unruly residents, poor infrastructure, harsh climates, or high cost of living are among a myriad of reasons why people are sour towards certain destinations. Whether these cities deserve their reputation is up for debate, but how Americans largely view these locations can sway whether people move there or if they decide to visit for a trip.

That's why Travel ALOT revealed which U.S. cities have the worst reputations in the nation, including popular spots and under-the-radar towns and suburbs. Writers looked to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Census, and the FBI to determine their picks. They also refer to other sources and notable events to inform their choices, as well.

A popular destination in Florida was featured in the rundown, and it's Jacksonville. The website explained the unappealing aspects of this city:

"In northeastern Florida, Jacksonville boasts the largest urban park system in the United States, but its reputation isn’t quite a picnic. Heavily populated J-ville isn’t all bad, but it’s wise to steer clear of the northwest quadrant and Arlington Expressway. This location has a large amount of gang-on-gang violence and is a major concern. It's a sad story we've heard a million times before. According to FBI reports, Jacksonville has a violent crime rate of 452 per 100,000 inhabitants, 22% higher than the national average."

Homestead is another Florida city that landed on the list due to the rates of unemployment, poverty, and crime.

Check out the full report on travel.alot.com.