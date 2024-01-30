Popular Washington City Among U.S. Cities With The 'Worst Reputation'

Many Americans have strong opinions about certain cities. Crime rates, unruly residents, poor infrastructure, harsh climates, or high cost of living are among a myriad of reasons why people are sour towards certain destinations. Whether these cities deserve their reputation is up for debate, but how Americans largely view these locations can sway whether people move there or if they decide to visit for a trip.

That's why Travel ALOT revealed which U.S. cities have the worst reputations in the nation, including popular spots and under-the-radar towns and suburbs. Writers looked to data from the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Census, and the FBI to determine their picks. They also refer to other sources and notable events to inform their choices, as well.

A popular destination in Washington State was featured in the rundown, and it's Tacoma. The website explained the unappealing aspects of this city:

"Tacoma is another city on this list with a higher unemployment rate than the state average, sitting at 5.8% compared to Washington’s 4.9% (via U.S. Census Bureau). Things are only getting worse, too. This city is also one of the most dangerous in Washington, with 947 violent crimes for every 100,000 people in 2016, according to FBI statistics. Seems like violence and unemployment seem to go hand in hand."

Oso is another Washington city that landed on the list due to high levels of violence and a history of mudslides.

