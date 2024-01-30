Queens Of The Stone Age Announce US Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

By Katrina Nattress

January 31, 2024

DENMARK-POLITICS-MUSIC-FESTIVAL
Photo: AFP

Queens of the Stone Age have added some new US dates to their 2024 tour itinerary. The new string of dates traverse Southeastern cities after the band's appearance at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta. QOTSA plan to play Portsmouth, Virginia (May 6); Wilmington, North Carolina (May 7); North Charleston, South Carolina (May 8); and Hollywood, Florida (May 10) before making their way to the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 11. Royal Blood will play support for the new dates, and The Struts are opening all Canadian dates.

Check out a full list of North American tour dates below.

Queens of the Stone Age 2024 North American Tour Dates

04/01 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

04/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

04/03 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre *

04/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

04/08 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre *

04/09 – Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre *

04/10 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens *

04/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

04/13 – Laval, QC @ Bell Place *

04/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre *

04/16 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre *

04/17 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

05/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/06 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

05/07 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

05/08 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery #

05/10 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

05/11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

* = w/ The Struts

# = w/ Royal Blood

Queens of the Stone Age
