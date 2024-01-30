'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Reveals Alopecia Diagnosis

Actress Lili Reinhart revealed that she's been diagnosed with alopecia. The Riverdale star took to social media to share a video showing her undergoing red light therapy before revealing the news in text over the video. "Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode," she wrote over the video as she lip-synced along to audio that said, "I'm pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure."

"Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth," Reinhart captioned the post. Fans took to the comments section to send the 27-year-old uplifting comments, many from people who also have alopecia.

"I have alopecia areata. it can be really hard to accept but hopefully you can learn to love yourself again, you are beautiful just the way you are ❤️," one fan commented. Another told the actress, "Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to this. I have alopecia and my health and depression make it worse. sending love ❤️"