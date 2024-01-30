'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Reveals Alopecia Diagnosis
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 30, 2024
Actress Lili Reinhart revealed that she's been diagnosed with alopecia. The Riverdale star took to social media to share a video showing her undergoing red light therapy before revealing the news in text over the video. "Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode," she wrote over the video as she lip-synced along to audio that said, "I'm pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be pushed to endure."
"Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth," Reinhart captioned the post. Fans took to the comments section to send the 27-year-old uplifting comments, many from people who also have alopecia.
"I have alopecia areata. it can be really hard to accept but hopefully you can learn to love yourself again, you are beautiful just the way you are ❤️," one fan commented. Another told the actress, "Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness to this. I have alopecia and my health and depression make it worse. sending love ❤️"
@lilireinhart
Red light therapy is my new best friend. #alopecia #mentalhealth♬ original sound - Sam Huberty
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, alopecia areata is "a disease that causes hair loss. Most people lose hair on their scalp or beard area, but hair loss can occur anywhere on your body."
Fellow actress Jada Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her struggles with hair loss. In 2018 the Red Table Talk host revealed she had alopecia for the first time during the show. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?’,” she said at the time. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it.”