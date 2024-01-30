South Carolina Destination Name The 'Most Unusual Town' In The State

You may be familiar with the big cities, and even well-known smaller locales, scattered around America that tend to draw in tourists. But there are also some truly interesting towns you may not have heard of before that are also worth visiting. It seems as if everywhere you turn in the country, you'll find a unique town waiting to welcome visitors with open arms to experience the magic of what makes that town special.

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the most unusual town in each state, places that "hold stories, traditions, and monuments that are sometimes a little off the beaten path." According to the site, the most unusual town in all of South Carolina is Gaffney, a small town in Upstate South Carolina that offers a unique attraction in the form of a giant water tower shaped like a peach.

Here's what the site had to say about South Carolina's most unusual town:

"Gaffney, South Carolina, is an unassuming town located along I-85, which most people would likely be unaware of if it weren't for the iconic 'peachoid' water tower that looms over the skyline. For years people have stopped to marvel at this 135-foot-tall homage to the peach industry. Who could miss it? It stands on a 40-foot-tall concrete pillar and can hold a whopping 1 million gallons of water!

"Even those not typically in tune with local roadside attractions have heard about this giant fruit because it was featured in an episode of the popular Netflix series House of Cards. All in all, the peachoid is an unexpected diversion worth visiting if you happen to find yourself driving through Gaffney, South Carolina."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most unusual towns around the country.