Supplements Recalled In Massachusetts Pose 'Life-Threatening' Side Effects

Neptune Resources, LLC voluntarily recalled three products sold in Massachusetts on January 28th due to the undeclared presence of Tianeptine. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, all lot numbers of "Neptune's Fix Elixir, Neptune's Fix Extra Strength Elixir, and Neptune's Fix Tablets," have been recalled as a result of a drug that is not FDA-approved for medical use.

The CDC defines Tianeptine as an antidepressant drug with side effects similar to "opioid toxicity and withdrawal." Other side effects of Tianeptine include suicidal ideation in individuals under the age of 25, and confusion, seizures, dry mouth, and drowsiness with "unintentional overdoses." Taking Tianeptine with "monoamine oxidase inhibitors" could cause serious and even life-threatening side effects.

Consumers recognize these products by their label, featuring an illustration of Neptune with a green beard and trident printed on the sleeve. All Neptune Resources products are being recalled nationwide as the company notifies distributors and customers of the presence of the undeclared drug.

Neptune Resources sent out recall letters to customers in the mail and are encouraging them to "destroy" the products listed above or return it to the store immediately. Customers who experience any adverse effects as a result of consuming Neptune Resources products should call their healthcare providers.

Consumers seeking additional information can contact Neptune Resources at 816-256- 2071.