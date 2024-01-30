The Most Spectacular Sunset View In Nevada Is Life-Changing

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

January 30, 2024

Epic landing with the sunset and the mountains, plane landing beneath a breathtaking sunset, sunset landing
Photo: Getty Images

Watching the sun set can be a memorable event in and of itself. Whether one is watching it alone or with a friend or romantic partner, a story behind a specific sunset is in the process of being created to remembered for years to come.

Not to mention, sunsets are simply stunning, and being at the right place at the right time to watch them can immensely elevate the experience.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most beautifully spectacular sunset places in every U.S. state:

"What’s happening during a sunset is really pretty straightforward. The sun is lowering beneath the horizon (or at least appears to be since it’s actually Earth that’s moving!), making the sky change colors, often enhanced by the pattern of clouds. Despite that, though, you can’t deny that a sunset is one of the most incredible sights out there—no matter how many you’ve already seen. And somehow, every sunset manages to be different!"

In Nevada, this title goes to the Mojave Desert area, which hosts the oldest state park:

"Cactus flowers help this springtime sunset shine in the Nevada desert."

Furthermore, the legendary bright red sandstone formations and cactus-studded landscape add interesting details to the already visually captivating environment.

