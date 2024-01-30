Travis Kelce's Expected Status For Grammy Awards Revealed

"Tay, I'm gonna go enjoy with the guys over there. I love you. So much it's not funny," Kelce said.

"I’ve never been so proud of anyone. Ever,” Swift seemed to reply.

Several videos previously posted online also showed Taylor and Travis sharing a kiss during the on-field postgame celebration. Kelce recorded 11 receptions for 116 yards, which included the 19-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' opening drive.

The Chiefs will face the 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, the first of Kansas City's four appearances in the past five seasons. Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' last month.

Swift praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”