Travis Kelce's Expected Status For Grammy Awards Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 30, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn't expected to attend the Grammy Awards with pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday (January 30).
Kelce, 34, will be with the Chiefs preparing for their upcoming Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when Swift, 34, is set to attend the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 4). Last year, the Chiefs arrived in Glendale, Arizona, the site for Super Bowl LVII, on the Sunday one week before their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs will also participate in Super Bowl LVIII Media Day next Monday (February 5) with Kelce expected to draw the most attention already as one of the NFL's most recognizable players added to his publicized relationship with Swift, arguably music's biggest star.
Swift has attended all of the Chiefs' games that haven't conflicted with her touring schedule since September. NFL Films footage released on Monday (January 29) showed Kelce telling Swift, "I love you," after his Super Bowl-clinching AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 28).
"Tay, I'm gonna go enjoy with the guys over there. I love you. So much it's not funny," Kelce said.
"I’ve never been so proud of anyone. Ever,” Swift seemed to reply.
Several videos previously posted online also showed Taylor and Travis sharing a kiss during the on-field postgame celebration. Kelce recorded 11 receptions for 116 yards, which included the 19-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' opening drive.
The Chiefs will face the 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, the first of Kansas City's four appearances in the past five seasons. Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' last month.
Swift praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”