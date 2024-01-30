Yasiin Bey Says He Reached Out To Drake Following His Pop Comments

"You are a very talented MC, but for me, I require more of myself and others than just talent or charm or charisma — particularly in times of urgent crisis," he continued. "And what I would like to see in terms of creators or creative people in the world, as it relates to our culture, is for people to connect with us beyond the jukebox or the dance floor.”



“A fair-weather friend can hardly be called a friend at all," he added. "The people who party with you — that’s cool. But will they show up for you when you’re at the triage?”



Bey's message comes a couple of weeks after he referred to Drake as a "pop" artist on a podcast. His words were put under a microscope and debated by thousands of fans on social media for days. Drizzy responded to the discourse a few days later in an Instagram Story. As of this report, there's no confirmation on whether or not Drake has gotten in contact with Yasiin Bey.