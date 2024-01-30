Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 30th

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 30th, drawing on ideals of productivity, secrecy, energy, trust, attention, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might be partaking in conversations about the future today. You could receive an idea that will change your life and inspire you.

ARIES:

"Productive conversations about the future are taking place as the moon enters Libra and aligns with Pluto in Aquarius. You could find yourself among a crowd of thought leaders or you might hear about an intriguing idea that could change your future. Witnessing someone else’s transformation can inspire you in profound ways as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will attract "powerful people" today as you show off your intelligence and understanding towards others.

TAURUS:

"Your ability to see various sides of a story is attracting powerful people to your corner as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. People are impressed by, and engaged with, your work and the way you intelligently seek balance. Discussions about workplace morale may arise as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn today."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to shift perspective today and stretch your mind to see the world from other people's points of view. This could allow you to explore your past and "make good on promises" today, Gemini.

GEMINI

"Art can shift your perspective in a powerful yet sneaky way as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You’re stretching your mind and contemplating profound questions that weigh heavily on your conscience. You’re conceiving history from other people’s points of view, transforming the way you relate to others or perceive consequences. An interest in resolving your past or making good on promises arrives as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to discuss your past as this Tuesday unfolds. Vice's astrologer draws on fairness today as boundaries are discussed and reassessed with acquaintances.

CANCER:

"Conversations about the past, and about your family’s history, could put relationship dynamics into perspective as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Discussions about fairness may also arise as the moon clashes with Venus in Capricorn, inviting you and others to notice your biases and projections. Relationships could be reframed and boundaries mapped out together."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might be hearing a lot of secrets today. This could lead to an "intriguing" discovery among close friends or partners. Clearly, you are very trustworthy, Leo. Use this stellar trait to navigate difficult conversations.

LEO:

"Others might want to confide their secrets to you as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You could learn something very intriguing about your partners or closest companions or they might entrust something valuable to you, like a key or password. You may be deliberating on the best way to approach difficult conversations or having discussions about manners as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be extremely observant of others today as you take a closer look at people's rituals and work routines.

VIRGO:

"A desire to know what makes others tick could lead you to be more observant of and curious about the work, routines, and rituals people commit themselves to as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You might experiment with some role-play to further gather the information you seek as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to flip the script today and "rewrite old narratives" as new hobbies and interests are explored. You could connect deeper with yourself today as you adopt a "new ritual" that allows your health and energy to flourish.

LIBRA:

"An interest, hobby, or newly adopted form of self-care could inspire you to rewrite old narratives in a more positive light as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. You might dedicate yourself to practices that allow you to connect with yourself in a deeper way as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn. Perhaps a new ritual or health routine is helping you slough off old energy so that your inner beauty can really shine through."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect "secret desires" to arise today as you explore ideas that you've been meaning to put effort towards for a while now. You could have some interesting dreams tonight, Scorpio.

SCORPIO:

"Forbidden fantasies and secret desires could surface in your awareness as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Your dream activity may be quite stimulating and reveal ideas you’ve been meaning to explore more. You might conceive of intriguing ideas in your slumber, too. Your mental landscape could require more excavation as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Your friends might feel the need to offer you a pep-talk today that offers "fascinating information" today. New internet relationships could form as you reframe your priorities.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Your friends and other social influences could offer some powerful pep-talks as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Fascinating information may be exchanged and you might be fostering new relationships, especially through the internet. You might be reframing your values or priorities as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer noted that today is the day that people really express appreciation for your good ideas! (It's about time!) Take some time to reinvent your image today, Capricorn! The possibilities are endless.

CAPRICORN:

"People are appreciating your genius ideas as the moon enters Libra and connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Credit is given where it’s due. Opportunities to promote your work or reinvent your public image arrive as the moon also clashes with Venus in your sign, Capricorn."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you can expect to "expand your awareness" and understanding of politics and philosophy today as you dream of "making the world a better place."

AQUARIUS:

"You’re dreaming about ways to make the world a better place, and how you want to contribute as the moon in Libra connects with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius. Opportunities to expand your awareness and refine your understanding of political or philosophical issues may arise as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn, encouraging you to contemplate your biases."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) will feel emotionally supported today as relationships evolve with deeper trust and connection. Be kind to yourself today, Pisces!

PISCES:

"You could feel witnessed, guided, and supported through an emotionally transformative experience as the moon in Libra connects with Pluto in Aquarius. Your relationships are helping you realize things about yourself you weren’t able to see before. Be mindful about trying to take on other people’s “stuff” as the moon also clashes with Venus in Capricorn today. Be as kind to yourself as you would be to others and respect your own boundaries."

