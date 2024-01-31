12 Durham Schools Closed Over Staffing Absences As Teachers Protest

A dozen schools around Durham closed Wednesday due to a "sickout" as educators around the city continue to protest the district's budgeting decisions and lack of transparency.

According to ABC 11, Durham Public Schools confirmed Tuesday (January 30) night that 12 schools would be closed Wednesday due to "staffing challenges": Hillside High, Y.E. Smith Elementary, Whitted School, Lyons Farm Elementary, Forest View Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Lucas Middle, Spring Valley Elementary, Riverside High, Northern High, Jordan High and Githens Middle. In a message to parents, the district apologized for the inconvenience while adding that "our students remain our top priority although tomorrow's closure will keep us from learning together."

Durham Association of Educators (DAE) president Symone Kiddoo said educators called out of work for Wednesday (January 31) to protest the district's recent decisions amid the ongoing staffing crisis in schools, per WRAL. In addition to years of public schools not receiving adequate funding, Kiddoo said a recent policy forced a pay cut among staff after DPS said it wouldn't recognize years of experience in other districts, which negatively impacts more than 1,300 workers.

"School staff remain upset by the district's failure to be transparent about its budgeting and decision-making, its lack of action on years of experience and staff salary," the DAE said in a press release. "And not being inclusive of educators' voices. Until respect is given, trust cannot be rebuilt."

Educators rallied Wednesday morning at the Staff Development Center and plan to hold another event at DPS headquarters in downtown Durham later in the afternoon. The protest follows a short-term fix for employee salaries through January; however, with the month coming to an end, there have been no long-term solutions.

The DPS Board of Education said they are "committed to getting all matters with our employees resolved fairly and as soon as possible" but urged everyone involved to "remember our mission and our commitment to providing our students with the best possible education. However, many staff believe the issue deserves to be heard.

"At the end of the day, a lot of parents know the most important factor is being able to retain staff for a long time and that's something DPS isn't going to be able to do until they completely rectify this situation and the biggest aspect that the union is asking for is transparency," said Ashley Smith, a Spanish teacher at Northern High, one of the schools that were closed Wednesday. "We want to know what is going to happen for February for the classified staff affected; what is the next step."