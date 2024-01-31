4 California Cities Named Among The 'Happiest Cities' In The US

Are you happy with where you live?

Happiness is a very objective ideal that can differ from human to human based on preference and personality. What makes you happy might not make someone else happy. Similarly, it might take a little bit more for someone to be happy than it takes for you to be happy, or vice versa.

Regardless of preference, there are four cities in California that are loved by tourists and locals alike. These cities seem to bring about a sense of "happiness" that you cant find just anywhere.

According to a list compiled by Travel Alot, the happiest cities in California are San Diego in 4th, San Jose in 12th, San Francisco in 14th, and Oxnard in 19th. Other cities on the list include Sarasota, Florida, McAllen, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and more!

So, what makes these cities so special? Let's find out!

Here's what Travel Alot had to say about a few of the happiest cities in California:

San Francisco

"Silicon Valley is completely covered on this list: both San Francisco and San Jose made the cut. Is it really surprising that they both rank highly in regards to economic stability? As the home of nearly every industry leader in tech, San Fran is quickly becoming an economic powerhouse in the internet age. And its workers have the paychecks to prove it!"

San Jose

"Is it any surprise that the people who live in Silicon Valley feel economically stable? We didn't think so either. Plus, like all the other Californian cities, San Jose does well when it comes to physical wellness. Running outside underneath the palm trees? You can sign us up!"

For a continued list of the happiest cities in the country visit travel.alot.com.