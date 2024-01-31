Acclaimed Eatery Crowned Colorado's Top Italian Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

January 31, 2024

Cropped image of woman enjoying eating spinach agnolotti filled with mortadella & ricotta with lemon zest butter sauce in a restaurant
Photo: Thai Liang Lim / iStock / Getty Images

What's great about the United States is all the cultural cuisines you get to try. Everybody has their favorites and preferences, but Italian food has a special place in many people's hearts. Who can resist the allure of saucy pasta dishes, hearty recipes, and mainstay eats like lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken parmesan? Don't even get us started on pizza, either! Even better are the countless Italian restaurants that are happy to serve this fantastic food.

If you're craving some Italian cuisine, Taste of Home updated its list of every state's best Italian restaurant. According to the website, Ristorante Del Lago was crowned Colorado's top Italian restaurant!

"Treat yourself to a luxe Italian dinner at Ristorante Del Lago at the Broadmoor Resort," writers remarked. "You’ll dine on top-notch Italian food while overlooking the lake and mountains in the distance."

Customers can look forward to some tantalizing menu items, including pizza, spinach and sage agnolotti, veal osso buco, Roman meatballs, pan-seared branzino, lobster pappardelle, and delicious dishes. A prix fixe special is also available to diners.

You can find this restaurant at 1 Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs.

Visit Taste of Home's website for the continued list of every state's best Italian restaurant.

