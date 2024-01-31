Boston College Head Coach Jeff Hafley Lands NFL Gig: Report

By Jason Hall

February 1, 2024

Boston College v Pittsburgh
Photo: Getty Images

Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley is reportedly leaving the program to accept the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator position, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday (January 31).

"Sources: Boston College coach Jeff Hafley is expected to become the new defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers," Thamel wrote on his X account.

Hafley has a 22-26 record and has made a bowl game in three of his four seasons at Boston College, which included a 7-6 record and Fenway Bowl win against No. 22 SMU in 2023.

Hafley had reportedly received NFL coaching opportunities and was swayed by the opportunity to coach in one of the NFL's most storied franchises, as well as move away from the changing landscape of college football.

"He wants to go coach football again in a league that is all about football," a source told Thamel. "College coaching has become fundraising, NIL and recruiting your own team and transfers. There's no time to coach football anymore.

"A lot of things that he went back to college for have disappeared."

Hafley is the third college football head coach to willingly leave his job for a coordinator position this offseason following former South Alabama coach Kane Wommack and former Buffalo coach Maurice Linguist, both of whom accepted the coordinator positions on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama staff.

