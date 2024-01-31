Brock Purdy's Surprising Living Situation Goes Viral Ahead Of Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's surprisingly humble living situation has once again become the focus ahead of his upcoming Super Bowl debut.

Purdy's October interview with 'TODAY' in which he revealed that he splits rent with 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and drives a Toyota Sequoia went viral this week after the Niners defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to setup a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

“We’ve started to grill out a little more,” Zakelj reportedly said about the living situation via the New York Post. “We switch off. He’s got the upper hand on me right now. But we just hang out and watch movies here and there when we have free time from football.”