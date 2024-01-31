Brock Purdy's Surprising Living Situation Goes Viral Ahead Of Super Bowl
By Jason Hall
January 31, 2024
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's surprisingly humble living situation has once again become the focus ahead of his upcoming Super Bowl debut.
Purdy's October interview with 'TODAY' in which he revealed that he splits rent with 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and drives a Toyota Sequoia went viral this week after the Niners defeated the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to setup a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
“We’ve started to grill out a little more,” Zakelj reportedly said about the living situation via the New York Post. “We switch off. He’s got the upper hand on me right now. But we just hang out and watch movies here and there when we have free time from football.”
Despite what people would think about the life of a starting NFL quarterback, San Francisco @49ers QB Brock Purdy still has a roommate and drives his trusty Toyota Sequoia. pic.twitter.com/FajMVLI4s4— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 4, 2023
Purdy was selected by the Niners at No. 262 overall, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, before taking over as the team's starter amid multiple injuries late in his rookie season. The former Iowa State standout made an $870,000 salary during his second season, which is hardly meager, but a far cry from other NFL starting quarterbacks.
Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 308 of 44 passing during his first full season as the Niners' quarterback in 2023. The 24-year-old has a 17-7 regular season record since taking over as the team's starter in 2022.
Purdy recently got engaged to Jenna Brandt this past summer and is expected to get a massive pay increase once he's eligible for an extension in 2025, so his days of splitting rent are likely numbered and a win in Super Bowl LVIII would add to his already improbable story.